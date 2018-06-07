The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Pathankot court frames charges against 7 accused in Kathua rape-murder case

The eighth accused in the case is a juvenile.

Sanji Ram, the main accused in Kathua rape and murder case, being produced in District Court in Kathua. (Photo: File/ANI)
Pathankot: The district and sessions court in Pathankot on Thursday framed charges against seven of the eight accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The eighth accused in the case is a juvenile.  

The trial in the case began on May 31 with the seven accused being produced before the district and sessions judge after the Supreme Court shifted the hearing outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was transferred by the Supreme Court from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab for a fair trial following a plea by the victim's family.

While transferring the case from Kathua to Pathankot, about 30 km away, the apex court directed day-to-day in-camera trial in the case.

According to the 15-page charge sheet of the Jammu and Kashmir's Crime Branch, the girl from a minority nomadic community, who was kidnapped on January 10 this year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district. She was kept sedated for four days before being bludgeoned to death.

