The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

India, All India

Mumbai’s airport handles 1,003 flights in 24 hours, breaks own record

ANI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 9:30 am IST

On June 5, the Mumbai airport broke its own record of handling 988 flight movements in a day.

This is an acknowledgement of the airport's continuous efforts towards setting quality benchmarks for the airport industry across the globe. (Photo: File)
 This is an acknowledgement of the airport's continuous efforts towards setting quality benchmarks for the airport industry across the globe. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Mumbai's GVK Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) achieved yet another milestone by handling 1003 takeoffs and landings of flights in a 24-hour timeframe.

On June 5, the Mumbai airport broke its own record of handling 988 flight movements in a day.

It is the highest traffic in a single day at any single runway airport in India till date.

A quintessence of operational excellence, the Mumbai airport is in the league of the busiest single-runway airports around the world, handling over 1000 flights per day.

Due to heavy rainfall the aircrafts were diverted to the nearby airports and were later accommodated immediately as the rains stopped, which lead to increase in the flight movements.

This is an acknowledgement of the airport's continuous efforts towards setting quality benchmarks for the airport industry across the globe.

Tags: chhatrapati shivaji international airport, flight movements, single runway, mumbai airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Miss America pageant says #byebyebikini, Twitter reacts

2

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

3

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

4

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

5

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham