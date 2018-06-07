Mohan Bhagwat welcomes Pranab Mukherjee to RSS founder's birthplace

Pranab Mukherjee will be addressing a valedictory function the training camp for the RSS volunteers.

Nagpur: Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who is the chief guest at a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), will address the valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg today.

The RSS event has generated a lot of interest and controversy ever since Pranab Mukherjee accepted the invite to address the RSS trainees with the Congress leaders urging him not to attend the event in the "interest of secularism".

Here are the LIVE updates of Pranab Mukherjee's address at the RSS event:

05:30 pm: Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India: Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the visitor's book at RSS founder K B Hedgewar's birthplace.

05:10 pm: Former president Mukherjee in conversation with Mohan Bhagwat at K B Hedgewar's birthplace.

05:01 pm: Former president Pranab Mukherjee arrives at RSS founder K B Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur. He is welcomed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

On Wednesday, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee disagreed with her father's decision of accepting the RSS invite. She also rubbished the rumours that she could switch to BJP.

Amid heavy criticism over his decision to accept RSS invite with the Congress leaders requesting him to reconsider the decision, the former president had said, "Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur."

Meanwhile, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday welcomed former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision to accept an invitation to attend an RSS event, saying it is a "good start" and "political untouchability" is not good.

On May 28, a top RSS official has confirmed that former President Pranab Mukherjee will address 600 workers at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.

The address is planned for the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV) which began on May 13 and is being attended by over 600 participants from all over the country.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said that Mukherjee's acceptance to attend the event reflects that there can be dialogue on vital issues and adversaries are not necessarily enemies.

"Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva are being answered by his acceptance of invitation," Sinha added.

Mukherjee (82) demitted office of president in July 2017. Prior to that, he worked closely as a Congressman with both former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and served as finance minister in the UPA II government led by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh.