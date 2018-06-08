The Asian Age | News

Facebook shared data with mobile makers: Govt seeks explanation by June 20

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 9:04 pm IST
Taking suo-motu note of reports, the Information Technology Ministry has also asked for a detailed factual report.

‘Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has sought an explanation from Facebook seeking a detailed factual report on the issue,’ an official statement said. (Photo: File/ANI)
New Delhi: The government on Thursday sought an explanation from Facebook by June 20 on reports that it shared information of users with mobile device makers.

"Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has sought an explanation from Facebook seeking a detailed factual report on the issue," an official statement said.

The statement said the recent reports claiming that Facebook has agreements, which allow phone and other device manufacturers to access its users' personal information, including that of their friends without taking their explicit consent.

"The Government of India is deeply concerned about reports of such lapses/ violations," the statement said.

It said that in response to earlier notices about breaches of personal data relating to the Cambridge Analytica episode, Facebook had apologised and given strong assurances to the government that they would take sincere efforts to protect the privacy of users' data on the platform.

"However, such reports raise uncomfortable questions about the assurances made by Facebook," the statement said.

In case of data leaks to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook had admitted 335 people in India were directly affected through an app installation, and another 5,62,120 people were potentially affected as friends of those users.

Tags: facebook, cambridge analytica, data sharing, information technology ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

