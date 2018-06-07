The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018

India, All India

9-yr-old kickboxing champ takes selfie with Rajnath Singh at J&K event

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 2:32 pm IST

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, 'J&K youth can change their fate through ‘Sports Ki Karamat’ and ‘Taleem Ki Taqat’.'

9-year-old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam, who won the 2016 World Kickboxing Championship hugged Home Minister Rajnath Singh and also took a selfie with him and J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)
Srinagar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of terror attacks and ceasefire violations in the state. The Union Minister will also review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra.

After arriving in Srinagar on Thursday, the minister addressed a Sports Conclave organised by J&K Sports Council in Srinagar.

Addressing the event, the home minister said, “Sports can bring a change in your lives. Children can be misguided easily but we know the truth that is why we have withdrawn all stone-pelting cases against them.”

He further said, “Many sporting talents have been lost in the dark for many years in this state. Now we are giving opportunities to the youth and sporting talents of the state.”

Rajnath Singh also expressed a belief that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can change the future course and their own fate through ‘Sports Ki Karamat’ and ‘Taleem Ki Taqat’ (the power of sports and education).

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also addressed the event and said, “Children from Jammu and Kashmir should also be given atmosphere and opportunity to develop like that of the other parts of the country. So that stone pelting, bombing and gunning stop and these children get a chance to grow.”

Rajnath Singh also felicitated prominent sports personalities from the state like Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Ahmad, Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, Palak Kour, Balveen Kaur, Surya Bhanu and members of Real Kashmir Football Club.

During the event, 9-year-old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam, who won the 2016 World Kickboxing Championship hugged the home minister and also took a selfie with him and Mehbooba Mufti.

The Union Home Minister also met J&K Governor Narinder Nath Vohra in Srinagar.

(Photo: Twitter/ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Union Home Minister  Rajnath Singh will also interact with people living in border areas and other sections of the society during his visit.

