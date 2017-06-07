1 Army officer, 3 militants killed in Nagaland encounter

The militant group is reported to be of combined ULFA & NSCN(K) terrorists in Lapa Lempong and Oting near Mon.

One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter. (Representational Image/File)

Nagaland: As many as three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three jawans were injured in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon.

One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter. The operation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.