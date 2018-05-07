SC shifts Kathua rape case to Pathankot, says fear, fair can't co-exist

J&K govt submitted to Supreme Court that it is ready for a fair trial of Kathua rape case in the state.

The gangrape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Kathua has sparked nationwide outrage. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the Kathua rape case from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot.

The apex court also ruled out CBI inquiry in the case.

While hearing the plea of rape victim's family, the Supreme Court said that fear and fair cannot be allowed to exist together.

After transferring the case, the top court also said day to day hearing would take place in the matter. The court also ordered for in-camera proceedings.

The top court also allowed Jammu and Kashmir government to appoint public prosecutor in Pathankot Court and also asked it to provide security to the victim's family, their lawyer and witnesses.

During the hearing on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the top court that it was ready for a fair trial of Kathua rape case in the state.

The state government also said it opposed the transfer of the case to another state.

The court will next hear the case on July 9.

Earlier, the father and lawyer of the eight-year-old nomadic Muslim girl who was gangraped and murdered in January moved the Supreme Court asking for shifting the trial of the case from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh.

The family cited that the trial of the case will not be done in a free and fair manner in Jammu and Kashmir.