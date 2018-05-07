The Asian Age | News

On Nepal visit, Narendra Modi to announce 'surprise gifts' for 3 temples

ANI
Published : May 7, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 6:20 pm IST

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third visit to Nepal after he assumed office in 2014.

During his 2-day state visit to Nepal starting May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce three separate ‘surprise gifts’ for Kathmandu, Janakpur and Muktinath Temple. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: During his two-day state visit to Nepal starting May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce three separate "surprise gifts" for Kathmandu, Janakpur and Muktinath Temple.

He will announce one of the gifts on May 11 in Janakpur. Janakpur is poised to join India's Ramayan Circuit, according to the Kathmandu Post.

After completing his official engagements in Janakpur, PM Modi will arrive in Kathmandu where he will meet his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli for delegation-level talks.

The Prime Minister will announce a 'surprise gift' for the restoration of Muktinath Temple. After offering prayers to Muktinath, he is expected to announce a package, either for the temple or building a Hindu religious resthouse (dharmashala) in the temple area.

Nepal had earlier sent three proposals to India on the Kathmandu City Urbanisation project; announcement of a major infrastructure project for Kathmandu valley; and handing over hi-tech medical equipment to a Kathmandu-based hospital, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Das Bairagi said the focus of the meet would be on implementing past accords and expediting the agreements signed during Nepali PM's visit to India in April.

In November 2016, Former president Pranab Mukherjee had also announced the construction of two dharmashalas and asphalting of the Ring Road in Janakpur.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Nepal after he assumed the office in 2014.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, modi nepal visit, indo-nepal ties
