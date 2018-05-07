Delhi: Visually-challenged woman raped, identifies accused by voice

The woman was allegedly raped in shanty near her home in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on May 4.

The rape survivor has been sent to a local non-profit organisation for counselling after medical examination was done. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 20-year-old visually-challenged woman was allegedly raped in a shanty near her home in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on May 4.

The rape survivor identified the accused by his voice, police said.

According to police, the survivor heard two men planning to sexually assault her after her mother went out to fetch water on Friday morning. Soon, the duo forcefully took her from her house to an unoccupied shanty in the neighbourhood and allegedly raped her.

In her statement to the police, the woman said a third man joined the two accused.

"While two of them left, a third man came and asked her to accompany him. She refused to go but he forcefully took her to an adjacent shanty where he gagged her mouth when she shouted for help and raped her," the police said.

According to a report in NDTV, the police has arrested a 45-year-old man while a search is on to nab the other two.

The rape survivor has been sent to a local non-profit organisation for counselling after medical examination was done. The woman had lost her eyesight in an accident over a decade ago, the police said.

As per the Delhi Police data, more than five women were raped every day in the city till April 15 this year.

The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases reported last year, the accused was known to the victim.

According to the data, 578 rape cases were reported to the police till April 15 this year as against 563 in 2017 during the same period.