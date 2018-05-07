The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 04:06 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Visually-challenged woman raped, identifies accused by voice

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 7, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

The woman was allegedly raped in shanty near her home in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on May 4.

The rape survivor has been sent to a local non-profit organisation for counselling after medical examination was done. (Representational Image)
 The rape survivor has been sent to a local non-profit organisation for counselling after medical examination was done. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 20-year-old visually-challenged woman was allegedly raped in a shanty near her home in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on May 4.

The rape survivor identified the accused by his voice, police said.

According to police, the survivor heard two men planning to sexually assault her after her mother went out to fetch water on Friday morning. Soon, the duo forcefully took her from her house to an unoccupied shanty in the neighbourhood and allegedly raped her.

In her statement to the police, the woman said a third man joined the two accused.

"While two of them left, a third man came and asked her to accompany him. She refused to go but he forcefully took her to an adjacent shanty where he gagged her mouth when she shouted for help and raped her," the police said.

According to a report in NDTV, the police has arrested a 45-year-old man while a search is on to nab the other two.

The rape survivor has been sent to a local non-profit organisation for counselling after medical examination was done. The woman had lost her eyesight in an accident over a decade ago, the police said.

As per the Delhi Police data, more than five women were raped every day in the city till April 15 this year.

The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases reported last year, the accused was known to the victim.

According to the data, 578 rape cases were reported to the police till April 15 this year as against 563 in 2017 during the same period.

Tags: delhi rape, delhi woman raped, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham