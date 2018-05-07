The Asian Age | News



Monday, May 07, 2018

Delhi court extends journalist Upendra Rai's CBI custody for 2 days

Published : May 7, 2018
The CBI said he was non-cooperative, evasive in his replies.

CBI's counsel said several new facts have come to light during the last three days which were to be probed. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Journalist Upendra Rai, arrested for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions, would remain in CBI custody for two more days, with a Delhi court extending his remand on May 7.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann extended the custody of Rai, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI remand after the agency said he was non-cooperative and evasive in his replies.

Public prosecutor Manoj Shukla, while seeking a seven-day remand, said some secretive and sensitive documents were recovered from him which were not supposed to be in the possession of a common man. He needs to be interrogated regarding procurement of these documents, the CBI's counsel said, adding that several new facts have come to light during the last three days which were to be probed.

Rai's counsel said there was no fresh ground for seeking an extension of his custody as all documents were already in public domain and have been recovered from his possession.

Also Read: CBI files another fraud case against journalist Upendra Rai

The CBI, on May 3, had arrested the Delhi-based scribe for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information.

