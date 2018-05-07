BS Yeddyurappa has mental issues, says Siddaramaiah

Mr Siddaramaiah also declared that he will not campaign in Badami or Varuna anymore, but will campaign in Chamundeswari where he is contesting.

Mysuru: Hitting out at BJP leaders for bringing up the Hublot watch controversy again, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah claimed they feared losing the elections and since they did not have any issue to highlight, they were making baseless allegations.

“Let them explain who gifted a Rs15 lakh worth blazer (coat ) to Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi? Has he paid the tax for that? And has he paid the tax for the auction of his coat?” he questioned while speaking to media persons on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Sunday

“Let Mr Modi clarify on his coat, before making allegations on my watch. So far he has not fulfilled any of his promises to the people of this country,” he said. On the comments by Mr Modi and party national president Mr Amit Shah against him, the CM lashed out at the PM for making “personal attacks” and speaking at a “low level”.

“Mr Shah is like someone who comes in a comedy show. I do not want to talk about him,” he said.

On Mr B.S. Yeddyurappa’s repeated claim that he would be the next chief minister, he said, “Mr Yeddyurappa is suffering from mental problems, so he is repeating the same thing. Is it possible? They are all accused (in cases). Is it possible for them to get power? It will not happen,” he said.

Mr Siddaramaiah also declared that he will not campaign in Badami or Varuna anymore, but will campaign in Chamundeswari where he is contesting. He participated in a meeting where Christian community members extended their support to the Congress.