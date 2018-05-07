The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 04:06 PM IST

India, All India

AMU controversy: Police arrest two over violence at varsity

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 2:50 pm IST

Amit Goswami and Yogesh Varshney, former city president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, were arrested late on Sunday and sent to jail, police said.

According to the police, after the AMU campus violence, the two men had allegedly posted objectionable material on social media which had led to temporary suspension of internet service in the city. (Photo: PTI)
 According to the police, after the AMU campus violence, the two men had allegedly posted objectionable material on social media which had led to temporary suspension of internet service in the city. (Photo: PTI)

Aligarh: Two men wanted in connection with violence in the Aligarh Muslim University on May 2 have been arrested by the police for allegedly trying to breach peace and for posting inflammatory material on social media.

Amit Goswami and Yogesh Varshney, former city president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, were arrested late on Sunday and sent to jail, police said.

According to the police, after the AMU campus violence, the two men had allegedly posted objectionable material on social media which had led to temporary suspension of internet service in the city.

Meanwhile, security arrangements in the city have been further tightened since Monday evening after some youth took out a procession on motorcycles in sensitive areas and later made an abortive attempt to take out a procession from the Varshney Degree College to vent their anger against the AMU for displaying a picture of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

IG, Aligarh Zone, Dr Sanjeev Gupta said that two youth arrested on Sunday were also active in attempts to disturb peace in the old city.

Gupta said precautionary measures have been enforced and police patrolling in all sensitive areas intensified.

On Sunday afternoon, Shahar Mufti and Maulana Khalid Hameed had informed police that the presence of such slogan-shouting youth could push the city to an edge if the situation is not controlled immediately.

Former Congress MP Chaudhary Bijendra Singh has urged district authorities to take preventive action against anyone who tries to breach the peace of the city.

He has also asked the district magistrate to immediately institute an inquiry into Sunday's incident in which some youth pasted Jinnah's photographs in the toilets at Dharam Samaj Degree College.

He has also asked district magistrate as to how a portrait belonging to AMU founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, which was installed in the hall of PWD guest house in Khair, was allegedly removed and replaced by a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is reported that the PWD guest house at Khair had portraits of prominent historical personalities belonging to Aligarh city.

Tags: amu row, amu students' protests, hindu yuva vahini, mohammad ali jinnah, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham