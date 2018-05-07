Adnan Sami claims his staff were called ‘Indian dogs’ at Kuwait airport

Adnan Sami, who was in Kuwait for live performance, claimed that Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated, behaved arrogantly with his staff.

Mumbai: Singer Adnan Sami has alleged that his staff were mistreated at the Kuwait airport immigration and called "Indian dogs".

Adnan Sami, who was in Kuwait for a live performance, claimed that Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated and behaved arrogantly with his staff for no reason.

"We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them 'Indian dogs'! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance," Adnan Sami tweeted to the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

The singer later tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj acknowledged Adnan Sami's message, and asked him to "Please speak to me on phone."

Later, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Adnan Sami, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter.

Touched by the swift response, Adnan Sami replied to the tweet, thanking the government for speedy revert.

Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I’m so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world. https://t.co/2KjCIyRG6f — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018

Singer Adnan Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.