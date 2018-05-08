The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Siraj celebrated wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018,SRH vs RCB: Chahal strikes for RCB, Manish Pandey departs
 
India, All India

5-judge SC bench to hear petition for CJI impeachment on Tuesday

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 8:59 pm IST

The bench comprising Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and AK Goel will hear the plea tomorrow.

It is significant that the plea on rejection of motion seeking removal of CJI Dipak Misra has not been listed before the judges who are number two to five in the seniority. (Photo: File)
 It is significant that the plea on rejection of motion seeking removal of CJI Dipak Misra has not been listed before the judges who are number two to five in the seniority. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A five-judge constitution bench was on Monday constituted in the Supreme Court to hear tomorrow the petition moved by two Congress MPs challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The list of business for the Supreme Court showed that the petition, which was mentioned on Monday, would be heard tomorrow by a bench comprising Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and AK Goel.

While Justice Sikri, who will head the bench, is number six in the seniority list, others follow him in the sequence of seniority.

It is significant that the matter has not been listed before the judges who are number two to five in the seniority.

These judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Jospeh -- had held the controversial January 12 press conference in which they had virtually revolted against the CJI by raising a litany of allegations against him.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was one of the signatories to the impeachment notice in the Rajya Sabha, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most after CJI Misra.

While Justice Chelameswar initially asked him to mention the matter before the CJI, the bench, also comprising Justice SK Kaul, later asked Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan to "come back tomorrow".

Tags: impeachment motion, chief justice of india, dipak misra, venkaiah naidu, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham