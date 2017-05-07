The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:46 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Sugarcane farmers write to Modi, Yogi, threaten 'suicide'

ANI
Published : May 7, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 4:11 pm IST

The farmers asserted that the PM and CM must take a decision over sugarcane payments in 15 days otherwise they all will commit suicide.

Uttar Pradesh Government is facing a challenge of dealing with the crisis of farmers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh Government is facing a challenge of dealing with the crisis of farmers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Baghpat: A group of sugarcane farmers have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding euthanasia.

The farmers also asserted that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister must take a decision over sugarcane payments in 15 days, otherwise they all will commit suicide on the 16th day because they cannot continue suffering anymore.

"It's better to die instead of suffering from pain," the letter read.

The newly formed Uttar Pradesh Government is facing a challenge of dealing with the crisis of farmers, but the biggest problem is that of those sugarcane farmers who have not yet been paid.

There are many farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat who are worried about not receiving sugarcane payments, which has resulted in them writing letters to the Prime Minister and threatening to take the extreme step.

Tags: narendra modi, yogi adityanath, farmers suicides, sugarcane payments
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Beat the summer heat, relish your tastebuds with 'Yogi Mango'

2

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

3

Here's why you should change your password immediately

4

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

5

Katrina's modelling ambitions very much on display in this throwback picture

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham