The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition parties plan CMP for anti-BJP front in 2019

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : May 7, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 1:40 am IST

Many names have been doing the rounds for the Opposition presidential candidate.

Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP M.K. Kanimozhi and senior JDU leader K.C. Tyagi during a meeting in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP M.K. Kanimozhi and senior JDU leader K.C. Tyagi during a meeting in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Talks for a common presidential candidate from the Opposition ranks gained momentum on Saturday with DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanhimozhi meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi to invite her for her father’s birthday.

Some of the Opposition parties have also evinced interest in a “common minimum programme” (CMP) if their efforts at forging a broad-based “secular” coalition before the presidential poll in July are successful.

Kanhimozhi, who had met JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Friday, discussed the upcoming presidential poll with the Congress president, sources told this newspaper. The June 3 birthday celebrations of the DMK chief in Chennai is turning out to be the second-biggest Opposition’s show of strength after May 1, when all such parties came together to celebrate veteran socialist leader Madhu Limaye’s 95th birth anniversary.

Sources said that either Sonia Gandhi or her son and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will attend Mr Karunanidhi’s birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties which have met among themselves as well as with the Congress president have held talks on whether there was a need to have a CMP if a grand anti-BJP alliance fructifies before the presidential poll.

Questioned whether the alliance was looking for a leader, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that there was a need for a CMP before that as it would set the rules of engagement for various parties.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has already put forward a proposal for such a CMP during his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Sources confirmed that Mr Kumar had discussed the matter with the Congress president, and said that his party was on the same page as Mr Yechury.

Many names have been doing the rounds for the Opposition presidential candidate. They are former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, JD(U) Rajya Sabha leader Sharad Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

There was also speculation that either Mr Kumar or Mr Yechury might emerge as the leader of the broad-based secular coalition.

Tags: m. karunanidhi, sonia gandhi, nitish kumar, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This photo of a girl with a really 'long' hand is going viral

2

Archaeologists discover remains of ancient city ruins in China

3

Kajol ignores Malaika at common friend’s party; is Karan to be blamed?

4

Katrina Kaif visits cosmetologist; is it the heat or something else?

5

Android Nougat development bids goodbye

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham