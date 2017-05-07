The Asian Age | News

Kanpur: 'Stone pelting' squad begins journey to Kashmir

ANI
Published : May 7, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Sadhu Balyogi Arun Puri Chaitanya, said that for the last few months he has been training volunteers from Kanpur to throw stones.

Kanpur: In a mission to support the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir, a squad of sadhus and Hindu priests from Jan Sena, a Kanpur-based religious organisation, began their journey to the Valley on Sunday, to respond to the stone pelting locals.

The squad consists of hundreds of common civilians including large number of Muslims, sadhus and the Shankaracharya Munisa ji Maharaj along with the President of the Jana's squad Arun Parme Ji Maharaj.

Sadhu Balyogi Arun Puri Chaitanya, said that for the last few months he has been training volunteers from Kanpur to throw stones. He has also claimed that he would perform a yajna at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on May 10.

He also asserted that he has planned to visit Poonch, and Krishna Ghati, where the Pakistanis killed and mutilated the bodies of two Indian jawans.

Another religious leader also claimed that people from other parts of the country are also willing to join the mission, which is to fight against stone pelters who are attacking the Indian Army in the Valley from last few days.

However, the mission is expected to face trouble as they have not received clearance for their visit.

Tags: stone pelting, kashmir, violence, pakistan, mutilation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

