Even Kejriwal's greatest enemy won't believe in Mishra's allegation: Kumar Vishwas

Published : May 7, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
'I have worked with Arvind Kejriwal and I can't even imagine Kejriwal being corrupt and taking money from anyone', Vishwas said.

 AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after sacked Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra made a startling revelation against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendra Jain, party leader Kumar Vishwas came in defence of his colleague saying that neither he nor Kejriwal's greatest enemy will agree to these allegations.

"I have worked with Arvind Kejriwal and I can't even imagine Kejriwal being corrupt and taking money from anyone. Even his enemy will not believe in these allegations," Vishwas said.

Stressing on the ridiculousness of the allegations, he further said that Kejriwal had assured himself that if any member of the party would be found guilty in corruption charges then he will be sacked, be it Manish Sisodia or himself.

"I have called Satyendra Jain and have asked him to bring all the papers and to clarify everything in front of PAC, that whether he is being farmed in false charges, what is the entire matter all about. Be it Kapil or Amanatullah, the party has set some norms and they should work accordingly," he said.

