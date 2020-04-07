Tuesday, Apr 07, 2020 | Last Update : 06:28 PM IST

Country reports 354 new Covid19 cases, total climbs to 4,421

ANI
Published : Apr 7, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2020, 5:20 pm IST

So far, 326 persons have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus, the health ministry said.

A vendor sells masks and gloves at NH24, which are in demand due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad. PTI Photo
New Delhi: With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

"A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 354 new cases were reported since yesterday. A total of 117 deaths have been reported so far including 8 deaths reported since yesterday," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said during daily media briefing.

Aggarwal further said that till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovering the infection, adding the government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment.

"This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi," added Aggarwal.

