The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

India, All India

UP: Woman carrying differently-abled husband on back to receive pension

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 9:25 am IST

'The CMO has been instructed to have wheelchairs at his office for the handicapped,' District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)
 Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Mathura: Two days after the video of a woman carrying her differently-abled husband on her back to obtain a disability certificate went viral, the district administration has rushed in to provide a helping hand to the couple.

Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight.

Also Read: Woman carried husband on back for days, finally got disability certificate for him

Earlier this week, Singh's wife Vimala had gone to the CMO's office in order to get handicapped certificate for her husband, whose one leg was amputated for some medical reasons.

In order to get photographs to obtain the certificate, she then had to carry her husband on her back to a photo studio.

After the video went viral, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra instructed the CMO to ensure that a wheelchair is made available to Badan Singh.

"The chief medical officer has been instructed to ensure availability of wheelchair at his office for handicapped," Mishra said, adding orders have been issued to ensure handicapped pension for Singh within a fortnight.

Tags: disabled, differently abled people, up law and order, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

I feel blessed to be Majid Majidi's hero, says Ishaan Khatter

2

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

3

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

4

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

5

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham