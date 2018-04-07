The Asian Age | News

UP: Sick mother's oxygen cylinder on shoulder, man waits for ambulance

ANI
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 7:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 8:00 am IST

The woman stood in the premises with oxygen mask on while her son stood next to her holding the tank.

Runakta (Uttar Pradesh): A man was allegedly made to wait for an ambulance at Uttar Pradesh's Agra Medical College, while carrying oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder.

A picture of the medical apathy went viral where the woman was seen standing in the premises with her oxygen mask on, while her son was standing next to her holding her oxygen tank.

The mother-son duo waited for a long time for the ambulance, but the vehicle was a no-show.

However, hospital authorities denied the allegation while assuring action in the matter, if lapses are found.

"During patients' shifting ward boy asked him to wait for a while, that is when media took photos. We will inquire about the issue and will act if lapses are found," said a hospital staff. 

Tags: medical apathy, agra medical college
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

