I-T case: No SC relief to firm linked to Robert Vadra

“They (I-T) have to issue notice to the right person,” the counsel argued, adding, “they issued notice to a company which did not exist”.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a special leave petition filed by a hospitality firm linked to Robert Vadra challenging an income-tax (I-T) department notice to it for re-assessment of its profits from land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan for 2010-11.

A bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan dismissed the SLP filed by Sky Light Hospitality LLP, which has challenged the Delhi high court’s February order dismissing its petition against the I-T notice, asking the firm to join the proceedings before the assessing officer.

In its report submitted to the high court, the I-T department had said it suspected that over Rs 35 crore that Sky Light Hospitality had earned in 2010-11 “had escaped assessment”.

During the hearing, the apex court did not agree with the contention of the company’s lawyer that the notice was sent by the IT department to wrong entity — Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd — instead of Sky Light Hospitality LLP.

The Delhi high court had dismissed a writ petition filed by Sky Light Hospitality against the re-assessment notice issued against it in connection with DLF-Sky Light Hospitality land deal.

Sky Light Hospitality, which is now converted into a limited liability partnership, challenged the re-assessment notice issued in the name of the erstwhile private limited company Sky Light Hospitality, which allegedly took Rs 5 crore loan from DLF and purportedly used it to purchase a parcel of land. The firm later sold the same land to DLF for Rs 50 crore.