The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, All India

I-T case: No SC relief to firm linked to Robert Vadra

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 5:13 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 5:58 am IST

“They (I-T) have to issue notice to the right person,” the counsel argued, adding, “they issued notice to a company which did not exist”.

Robert Vadra
 Robert Vadra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a special leave petition filed by a hospitality firm linked to Robert Vadra challenging an income-tax (I-T) department notice to it for re-assessment of its profits from land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan for 2010-11.

A bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan dismissed the SLP filed by Sky Light Hospitality LLP, which has challenged the Delhi high court’s February order dismissing its petition against the I-T notice, asking the firm to join the proceedings before the assessing officer.

In its report submitted to the high court, the I-T department had said it suspected that over Rs 35 crore that Sky Light Hospitality had earned in 2010-11 “had escaped assessment”.

During the hearing, the apex court did not agree with the contention of the company’s lawyer that the notice was sent by the IT department to wrong entity — Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd — instead of Sky Light Hospitality LLP.

“They (I-T) have to issue notice to the right person,” the counsel argued, adding, “they issued notice to a company which did not exist”.

The Delhi high court had dismissed a writ petition filed by Sky Light Hospitality against the re-assessment notice issued against it in connection with DLF-Sky Light Hospitality land deal.

Sky Light Hospitality, which is now converted into a limited liability partnership, challenged the re-assessment notice issued in the name of the erstwhile private limited company Sky Light Hospitality, which allegedly took Rs 5 crore loan from DLF and purportedly used it to purchase a parcel of land. The firm later sold the same land to DLF for Rs 50 crore.

Tags: robert vadra, income-tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham