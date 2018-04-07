Indo-Nepal meet: New rail track to soon link both countries, says PM

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said, 'We want to have trust-based relationship between the two neighbours.'

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who is on a three-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Prime Minister Oli arrived in Delhi on Friday and was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

This is PM Oli's first visit to the country after he took charge as the prime minister for the second term in February.

PM of Nepal Khadga Prasad Oli & PM Modi inaugurateIndia - Nepal petroleum products pipeline from #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/30wvtoVe1t — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the joint press statements in New Delhi:We (India) will continue to support Nepal as per that country's priorities:

We have agreed to expedite implementation of all connectivity projects

We have agreed on new railway line to link Kathmandu with India

India and Nepal have close ties in defence and security. We will work together to stop misuse of our open border

In our meetings over the last two days, Prime Minister KP Oli told me about Nepal's economic progress and inclusive development

I believe my motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Mr Oli's motto of Samriddh Nepal, Sukhi Nepal are complimentary

Both of us (PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart PM Oli) are working for the prosperity and well-being our citizens

I assured him (PM Oli) India will continue to be a strong partner for Nepal

I have assured Nepal PM Oli that India will cooperate in Nepal's economic and social development

Ahead of the joint press statement Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and PM Modi inaugurated India-Nepal petroleum products pipeline from Delhi.

Also Read: Nepal Prime Minister given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Here's what Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said during the joint press statement in New Delhi: