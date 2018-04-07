The Asian Age | News

Indo-Nepal meet: New rail track to soon link both countries, says PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 2:16 pm IST

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said, 'We want to have trust-based relationship between the two neighbours.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who is on a three-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Prime Minister Oli arrived in Delhi on Friday and was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

This is PM Oli's first visit to the country after he took charge as the prime minister for the second term in February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the joint press statements in New Delhi:We (India) will continue to support Nepal as per that country's priorities:

  • We have agreed to expedite implementation of all connectivity projects
  • We have agreed on new railway line to link Kathmandu with India
  • India and Nepal have close ties in defence and security. We will work together to stop misuse of our open border
  • In our meetings over the last two days, Prime Minister KP Oli told me about Nepal's economic progress and inclusive development
  • I believe my motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Mr Oli's motto of Samriddh Nepal, Sukhi Nepal are complimentary
  • Both of us (PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart PM Oli) are working for the prosperity and well-being our citizens
  • I assured him (PM Oli) India will continue to be a strong partner for Nepal
  • I have assured Nepal PM Oli that India will cooperate in Nepal's economic and social development

Ahead of the joint press statement Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and PM Modi inaugurated India-Nepal petroleum products pipeline from Delhi.

Also Read: Nepal Prime Minister given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Here's what Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said during the joint press statement in New Delhi:

  • We want to have trust-based relationship between the two neighbours
  • I have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest convenient time. I am hopeful that the visit will take place soon
  • I remember sharing this podium with Modiji two years ago. Since then Nepal has experienced great transformation
  • I have come to India with a mission to enhance our relations to newer heights commensurate with the realities of the 21st century
  • We want to create a model relationship. A relationship that is cherished forever
  • I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind words. I fully reciprocate his sentiments in importance of Nepal India friendship
  • Nepal has now completed a very crucial transition phase after three tiers of elections. During this transitional juncture we need support and cooperation of our friends
  • Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with India. Our countries have historical ties, have many things to offer to each other
  • Inter dependence takes many forms between our countries. Relations between neighbours are different than others. They rest on principles of equality and justice
  • I congratulate India on its development and progress in the last two decades. 
