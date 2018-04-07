The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, All India

Goa woman held for selling 11-month-old son for Rs 2 lakh

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 12:43 pm IST

Inspector Madkaikar, who is investigating the case, said Patil allegedly sold the child keeping her husband in the dark as she needed money.

Shaila Patil is originally from Pune. She asked her friends Gosawi and Damaji to help her sell her baby son, saying she badly needed Rs 2 lakh. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Shaila Patil is originally from Pune. She asked her friends Gosawi and Damaji to help her sell her baby son, saying she badly needed Rs 2 lakh. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Panaji: Goa police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly selling her 11-month-old son for Rs 2 lakh.

Shaila Patil, the mother of the child, alleged buyer Amar Morje (32) and Patil's friends Yogesh Gosawi (42) and Anant Damaji (34) who allegedly helped her strike the deal were arrested on Friday after her husband lodged a complaint.

Inspector Harish Madkaikar of Ponda police station, who is investigating the case, said Patil allegedly sold the child keeping her husband in the dark as she needed money.

All the accused live in Pernem tehsil.

Shaila Patil is originally from Pune. She asked her friends Gosawi and Damaji to help her sell her baby son, saying she badly needed Rs 2 lakh. Gosawi and Damaji contacted Morje, who is married but childless and was allegedly willing to buy a baby.

The child was handed over to Morje on March 23, the police officer said.

Patil's husband was away at the time. He found out what had happened on his return, and approached police, inspector Madkaikar said.

Police have registered a case under anti-trafficking provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Tags: mother sells child, goa police, indian penal code, anti-trafficking provisions, child sold for money, crime
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

