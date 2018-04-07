Give children for terrorism or village will be destroyed: Pamphlets in C'garh

A pamphlet was dropped at 2 separate houses threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children.

The incident came to light after locals found pamphlet outside their houses on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Kunkuri (Chhattisgarh): A pamphlet was dropped by unidentified persons at two separate houses in Chhattisgarh's Kunkuri town threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children to them for strengthening terrorism.

Kunkuri's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said, "A pamphlet was dropped by unidentified persons at two separate houses threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children to them for strengthening terrorism".

"We are continuously patrolling the area and probing over the matter," SDPO added.