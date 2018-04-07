The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, All India

Before trade talks, Nepal PM Oli meets Modi, Rahul Gandhi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 5:47 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 5:48 am IST

The Nepalese Prime Minister, a former communist revolutionary who spent 14 years in jail, is widely seen as pro-China in his policies and approach.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo: AP)
 Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Visiting Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening ahead of delegation-level talks on Saturday. But hours before that, Mr Oli also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union minister Anand Sharma when the Congress party delegation called on him.

“Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president @RahulGandhi and former Union minister @AnandSharmaINC met honourable Prime Minister of  Nepal Shri Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli,” the Congress tweeted.

Trade issues, connectivity, Indian assistance to Nepal in development projects and the effects of Indian demonetisation of 2016 on Nepalese nationals are expected to figure in deliberations between the two countries during the talks on Saturday.

India will use the Nepalese Prime Minister’s three-day visit to not only strengthen ties with the Himalayan nation, but also to issue a strong message to neighbouring China. The Nepalese Prime Minister, a former communist revolutionary who spent 14 years in jail, is widely seen as pro-China in his policies and approach.

According to reports, Mr Modi is expected to make it clear to Mr Oli that if he awards more dam-based projects to China, India will not buy energy produced in Nepal.

Mr Oli reached New Delhi on Friday morning and, in a break from custom, was received at the airport by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, one of the senior-most ministers in the Cabinet.

“Neighbourhood first! Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli and Mrs Radhika Shakya were warmly welcomed by home minister Rajnath Singh on their arrival in India. This is the first state visit of Prime                      

Minister Oli after being elected as Prime Minister of Nepal,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, according to news agency reports, Mr Oli sought investments from Indian businesses saying his country offers investor friendly environment and incentives for industries, saying, “We are discussing the new version of bilateral investment agreement.”

“Indian investors have invested across the globe, so why not to go to the next door Nepal? Geographical proximity, easy access and cultural similarities are all there to make you feel good about Nepal. Seize the opportunity,” Mr Oli was quoted by news agencies as saying at a business event.

“Investors always look for a market. Look at Nepal’s position. For us, market is not a problem, (but) production is a problem. It is lying between two vibrant economic powers with huge population of the world. That assures you of a promising market of 2.5 billion people,” he added.

“Nepal has to offer attractive incentives compared to other countries. We have reduced tariffs, simplified tax regimes,” he said, adding that the country is planning to establish SEZ in cities bordering India with incentives for industries, including liberal labour laws.

Tags: kp sharma oli, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham