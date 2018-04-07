Before trade talks, Nepal PM Oli meets Modi, Rahul Gandhi

The Nepalese Prime Minister, a former communist revolutionary who spent 14 years in jail, is widely seen as pro-China in his policies and approach.

New Delhi: Visiting Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening ahead of delegation-level talks on Saturday. But hours before that, Mr Oli also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union minister Anand Sharma when the Congress party delegation called on him.

“Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president @RahulGandhi and former Union minister @AnandSharmaINC met honourable Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli,” the Congress tweeted.

Trade issues, connectivity, Indian assistance to Nepal in development projects and the effects of Indian demonetisation of 2016 on Nepalese nationals are expected to figure in deliberations between the two countries during the talks on Saturday.

India will use the Nepalese Prime Minister’s three-day visit to not only strengthen ties with the Himalayan nation, but also to issue a strong message to neighbouring China. The Nepalese Prime Minister, a former communist revolutionary who spent 14 years in jail, is widely seen as pro-China in his policies and approach.

According to reports, Mr Modi is expected to make it clear to Mr Oli that if he awards more dam-based projects to China, India will not buy energy produced in Nepal.

Mr Oli reached New Delhi on Friday morning and, in a break from custom, was received at the airport by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, one of the senior-most ministers in the Cabinet.

“Neighbourhood first! Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli and Mrs Radhika Shakya were warmly welcomed by home minister Rajnath Singh on their arrival in India. This is the first state visit of Prime

Minister Oli after being elected as Prime Minister of Nepal,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, according to news agency reports, Mr Oli sought investments from Indian businesses saying his country offers investor friendly environment and incentives for industries, saying, “We are discussing the new version of bilateral investment agreement.”

“Indian investors have invested across the globe, so why not to go to the next door Nepal? Geographical proximity, easy access and cultural similarities are all there to make you feel good about Nepal. Seize the opportunity,” Mr Oli was quoted by news agencies as saying at a business event.

“Investors always look for a market. Look at Nepal’s position. For us, market is not a problem, (but) production is a problem. It is lying between two vibrant economic powers with huge population of the world. That assures you of a promising market of 2.5 billion people,” he added.

“Nepal has to offer attractive incentives compared to other countries. We have reduced tariffs, simplified tax regimes,” he said, adding that the country is planning to establish SEZ in cities bordering India with incentives for industries, including liberal labour laws.