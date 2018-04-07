Another dalit BJP MP upset with Yogi Adityanath

As the dalit revolt spreads in its ranks, the BJP is getting increasingly worried about the fallout.

Lucknow: After Savitri Bai Phule and Chhotelal Kharwar, another dalit BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Dohre, has raised the banner of revolt against the party and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly implicating the former’s supporters in cases related to Bharat Bandh violence on April 2. Mr Dohre, who represents Etawah, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention.

“The police is booking dalits under false cases and subjecting them to violence. Their complaints are not being entertained. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard,” Mr Dohre told reporters.

“We are definitely worried about this trend and we know that this will be used by other parties to their advantage. We have been making efforts to connect with dalit leaders and keep them informed about the steps that are being taken to redress their complaints. BJP president Amit Shah will also interact with disgruntled MPs and MLAs when he visits Uttar Pradesh next week,” said a party leader.

Earlier, Savitri Bai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich, caused embarrassment to the party by organising a rally in Lucknow on April 1 to protest against dilution of the SC/ST Act. At the rally, she declared that she would place the interests of her community before the interests of her party.

“I will not hesitate to give up my membership of Lok Sabha if it comes to that,” she said.

Another BJP MP, Chhotelal Kharwar, who represents Robertsganj, accused Mr Adityanath of scolding him and throwing him out of the chief minister’s office when he tried to brief him about alleged discrimination taking place in his constituency.

He later wrote to Mr Modi complaining against Mr Adityanath and got an assurance from the former that action will be taken.

BJP MP Udit Raj, who represents Northwest Delhi seat, had also made his displeasure public about Yogi government’s decision to include “Ramji” in the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and had termed the decision as “uncalled for”.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Friday that he was prepared to revolt against the BJP on issues related to dalits and OBCs.

Mr Rajbhar, who heads BJP’s ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has spoken against the Yogi government on a number of occasions.