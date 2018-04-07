The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, All India

Another dalit BJP MP upset with Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 5:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 5:54 am IST

As the dalit revolt spreads in its ranks, the BJP is getting increasingly worried about the fallout.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After Savitri Bai Phule and Chhotelal Kharwar, another dalit BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Dohre, has raised the banner of revolt against the party and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly implicating the former’s supporters in cases related to Bharat Bandh violence on April 2. Mr Dohre, who represents Etawah, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention.

“The police is booking dalits under false cases and subjecting them to violence. Their complaints are not being entertained. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard,” Mr Dohre told reporters.

As the dalit revolt spreads in its ranks, the BJP is getting increasingly worried about the fallout.

“We are definitely worried about this trend and we know that this will be used by other parties to their advantage. We have been making efforts to connect with dalit leaders and keep them informed about the steps that are being taken to redress their complaints. BJP president Amit Shah will also interact with disgruntled MPs and MLAs when he visits Uttar Pradesh next week,” said a party leader.

Earlier, Savitri Bai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich, caused embarrassment to the party by organising a rally in Lucknow on April 1 to protest against dilution of the SC/ST Act. At the rally, she declared that she would place the interests of her community before the interests of her party.

“I will not hesitate to give up my membership of Lok Sabha if it comes to that,” she said.

Another BJP MP, Chhotelal Kharwar, who represents Robertsganj, accused Mr Adityanath of scolding him and throwing him out of the chief minister’s office when he tried to brief him about alleged discrimination taking place in his constituency.

He later wrote to Mr Modi complaining against Mr Adityanath and got an assurance from the former that action will be taken.

BJP MP Udit Raj, who represents Northwest Delhi seat, had also made his displeasure public about Yogi government’s decision to include “Ramji” in the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and had termed the decision as “uncalled for”.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Friday that he was prepared to revolt against the BJP on issues related to dalits and OBCs.

Mr Rajbhar, who heads BJP’s ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has spoken against the Yogi government on a number of occasions.

Tags: yogi adityanath, savitri bai phule, dalit bjp mp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham