Friday, Apr 07, 2017

Won't allow relocating liquor shops to come up near religious places: UP

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Apr 7, 2017

The minister said that unlike the previous governments when complaints were left unattended, the new regime is responsive.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that it would not allow shops which will be relocated following a Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor along highways to come up near religious places, schools or populated areas.

"The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of liquor shops from the National Highways and government will ensure that the shops removed from there do not relocate to the vicinity of religious places, schools or populated areas," UP Minister Shrikant Sharma said.

He said strict orders have been issued for compliance of the Apex court orders and directives have also been issued to secretary, excise, and other officials to see that liquor shops and outlets do not open around such places.

Action will be taken if norms are violated, he said. "This government is law abiding and will not allow any violation of norms by anyone. If people have any grievance or they find that shops are operating near religious places, schools or populated areas, they should immediately complain to the district magistrate and not take law in their hands as arson and hooliganism is wrong," he said.

