The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 11:07 PM IST

India, All India

Unaware of lifting of AI ban, Sena MP travels by train to Mumbai

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 10:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 10:10 pm IST

Gaikwad had yesterday written a letter to Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing his regrets over the 'unfortunate incident' on March 23.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after Air India lifted its flight ban on him, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad took a train back to Mumbai this evening, sources close to the lawmaker said.

Gaikwad, who was at loggerheads with the airline after he thrashed one of its officials, boarded the New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express as he did not receive communication about lifting of the ban, they added.

According to a railway official, the parliamentarian boarded A1 coach (seat number 41, second AC) of the express.

"Gaikwad had booked the ticket in advance. Since he did not receive official communication regarding lifting of the travel ban, he took the train as decided earlier," a source in the know of the things told PTI.

The source also dismissed reports that attempts were made today to book tickets in his name for two flights scheduled on April 17 (Delhi to Mumbai) and April 24 (from Mumbai to Delhi).

"He already had train ticket booked in his name. Plus, the ongoing Parliament session will conclude on April 12. Why would he book flight ticket for April 17?" the source asked.

Air India today revoked its flight ban on the MP with immediate effect, two weeks after Gaikwad assaulted an airline staffer onboard a plane.

The 56-year-old Osmanabad MP had yesterday written a letter to Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing his "regrets" over the "unfortunate incident" on March 23.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

2

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

3

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

4

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

5

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham