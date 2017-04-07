The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

TMC MP refuses to abide protocol, delays flight by 30 mins

ANI
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 5:32 pm IST

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In yet another reminder of the VVIP culture, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Friday delayed an Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata by 30 minutes after refusing to abide by the security protocols.

As per sources, Air India requested Sen to shift her mother's seat, a senior citizen, from the emergency exit, but the MP refused and created a ruckus.

Sen's mother was in a wheelchair and as per the rules, she couldn't sit near the exit door.

The crew requested the MP to change the seat. She was initially reluctant to change the seat.

This is not the first time when the Indian politicians have delayed flights.

Recently, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad also delayed Air India flight for 45 minutes and even attracted controversy for hitting the staffer of the national carrier over the issue of seating arrangement.

Several airlines imposed a ban on Gaikwad for his unwarranted act. Air India, however, lifted the ban today after he apologised for the incident.

