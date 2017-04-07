Prajapati case: Rape victim ‘kidnapped’

The girl was in her house when three unidentified men barged in and forcibly took her away.

Lucknow: The minor girl who was allegedly molested by former SP minister Gayatri Prajapati and his aides, was allegedly “kidnapped” from her house in Karvi in Chitrakoot district on Thursday. DIG (Banda Range) Gyaneshwar Tiwari, meanwhile, denied that the girl had been kidnapped. “She has been taken to Lucknow by the investigating team and her family is trying o make an issue out of it,” he told reporters. The girl was in her house when three unidentified men barged in and forcibly took her away.

Her mother, who was also allegedly gangraped by the former minister and his aides, has said that the former minister, who is presently in jail, was responsible for her daughter’s abduction.

She has filed a complaint in the Karvi police station but none of the officials, when contacted were willing to comment on the case.

The police spokesperson in Lucknow said that matter was under investigation.