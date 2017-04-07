The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

Air India lifts ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad after aviation ministry letter

AGENCIES
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 3:30 pm IST

Air India had banned the Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting an airline official last month.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has been revoked on Friday after he expressed regret for the incident on Thursday in a letter to the civil aviation minister.

"In a letter dated April 6 addressed to Civil Aviation minister, he(Gaikwad) has conveyed his regrets for the unfortunate incident", said Air India. 

Earlier, Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday wrote a letter to Air India asking the national carrier to lift the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. 

Gaikwad had also written to the civil aviation minister on Thursday where he expressed regret for the incident and also asked for the ban to be revoked as he could not complete duties. He further had written that investigation should be allowed to reveal circumstances that led to the incident. 

Shiv Sena had on Thursday threatened to shut down Mumbai and Delhi airports if the ban on the MP was not revoked. Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete, former Cabinet minister, had charged at Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Parliament. Raju had to be protected by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Gaikwad had also earlier stated while he would apologise to the Parliament, he would not apologise to the involved Air India staff. 

The national carrier had banned the Osmanabad MP for assaulting an official of the airline 25 times with a slipper.

The move comes after Air India had cancelled Gaikwad's ticket for the 7th time on Friday, and said he must offer an unconditional apology.

Private carriers have also banned the Shiv Sena MP.

Tags: air india, ravindra gaikwad, aviation ministry, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

2

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

3

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

4

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

5

China's Peking University buys campus space near Oxford

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham