Air India lifts ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad after aviation ministry letter

New Delhi: The ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has been revoked on Friday after he expressed regret for the incident on Thursday in a letter to the civil aviation minister.

"In a letter dated April 6 addressed to Civil Aviation minister, he(Gaikwad) has conveyed his regrets for the unfortunate incident", said Air India.

Earlier, Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday wrote a letter to Air India asking the national carrier to lift the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Gaikwad had also written to the civil aviation minister on Thursday where he expressed regret for the incident and also asked for the ban to be revoked as he could not complete duties. He further had written that investigation should be allowed to reveal circumstances that led to the incident.

Shiv Sena had on Thursday threatened to shut down Mumbai and Delhi airports if the ban on the MP was not revoked. Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete, former Cabinet minister, had charged at Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Parliament. Raju had to be protected by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Gaikwad had also earlier stated while he would apologise to the Parliament, he would not apologise to the involved Air India staff.

The national carrier had banned the Osmanabad MP for assaulting an official of the airline 25 times with a slipper.

The move comes after Air India had cancelled Gaikwad's ticket for the 7th time on Friday, and said he must offer an unconditional apology.

Private carriers have also banned the Shiv Sena MP.