The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:25 AM IST

India, All India

18,000 Pak-linked social media a/cs fuel J&K unrest

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 2:50 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 2:47 am IST

Top security sources said the Centre is determined to deal with this ‘technological menace from across the border’.

Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)
 Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Just days after Union home minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament about how Pakistan-based groups were using social media to instigate stone pelters in Kashmir, investigations by intelligence agencies have revealed that operatives of Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud Dawa and Pakistan’s ISI have floated as many as 18,000 accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to foment trouble in the Valley.

Top security sources said Centre is determined to deal with this “technological menace from across the border’’ and has directed intelligence agencies, even at the state-level, to ascertain if access to these accounts on social media can be blocked and launch a counter propaganda campaign using the same platforms. Most of these accounts on social media being managed to by JuD operatives are said to be fake or proxy in an attempt to conceal the real identity of their users.

The home ministry has also decided to further upgrade the cyber cell of J&K police with a view to check misuse of social media by Pak-based terror operatives. Intelligence agencies are already exploring the possibility of how such accounts can be blocked to ensure that public, at least in the Valley, does not gain access to them.

“Our agencies are examining all technical options to ensure that this menace is neutralised. If need be, we will also get in touch with these specific sites with a request that their platforms are not used for terror activities and such content can be blocked at their level. We have concrete information that militant groups and ISI operatives are effectively using social media to step up terror activities in the Valley,’’ a senior intelligence official remarked.

 The home minister had informed Parliament a few days ago how Pak-based groups would immediately take to social media in wake of a security operation directing people to gather in large numbers and resort to stone throwing on security personnel with a view to help militants.

 Some of these social media accounts, sources added, are being managed through proxy servers which gives the location of the user in some other country and not Pakistan. But technical experts in intelligence agencies have been able to ascertain that all these accounts are in fact being managed from across the border and mostly in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

 ``Now that our agencies have zeroed down on these accounts and have a fairly good idea from where and who are operating them we are working on technological support to see how these can be blocked. The cyber cell of State police is also going in for a major revamp and their staff would also be specially trained to check misuse of internet for terror activities,’’the official added.

Tags: rajnath singh, hafiz saeed, jamaat-ud dawa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby in Mumbai survives despite losing pulse for 45 mins

2

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

3

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

4

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

5

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham