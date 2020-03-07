Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

Concern over Rs 546 crore of Jagannath deposits

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 7:00 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 7:00 am IST

Amount with Yes Bank is in form of fixed deposits; Temple wants to shift funds to nationalised bank.

Critics said that it is illegal to deposit Lord Jagannath’s funds in a private bank.
 Critics said that it is illegal to deposit Lord Jagannath’s funds in a private bank.

Bhubaneswar: With Yes Bank getting placed under the Centre’s moratorium from March 5, the fate of the Rs 546-crore deposits of the Lord Jagannath temple of Puri now hangs in the balance.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a press release on Thursday, announced that Yes Bank has been placed under the Centre’s moratorium “owing to the potential loan losses and resultant downgrades.”

As per the RBI directive, depositors can’t withdraw more than Rs 50,000 from their bank accounts for a month starting March 5.

While the announcement has triggered panic among Yes Bank customers who are rushing to withdraw cash from the bank ATMs, it stoked fear among the servitors and devotees of the Jagannath temple, who said there is uncertainty over the massive deposit.

Expressing his anger over the development, senior Daitapati (priest) Binayak Das Mohapatra on Friday said, “Keeping such a huge amount in a private bank was a mistake. The person responsible for this should be punished.”

Mr Priyadarshan Patnaik, convener of Jagannath Sena, a cultural organisation, also criticised the Odisha government saying, “It is illegal to deposit Lord Jagannath’s funds in a private bank. Nobody, including the managing committee of temple, knew about this gross irregularity.”

Reacting on the issue, Odisha law minister Pratap Jena said, “The amount parked in Yes Bank is in the form of fixed deposits. It has been decided by the temple managing committee that the money will be transferred to a nationalised bank once the deposits mature later this month.”

“Though I haven’t spoken with the bank authorities, I am sure we will be able to transfer the money seamlessly,” Mr Jena added.

Ex-Puri MLA Maheswar Mohanty said, “The then chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) did a big mistake by depositing the money in the private bank in order to get more interest. The present situation is worrisome, so SJTA should discuss with RBI to withdraw the money.”

Tags: jagannath temple, yes bank

Latest From India

A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Dispute surfaces over face of grand alliance in Bihar

Suspended Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi (C), T N Prathapan (2L), Dean Kuriakose (R), Manicka Tagore (2R) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla (R) stage a protest at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

TMC leader gives speech from Parliament corridor

Supreme Court of India

Land acquisition valid if compensation paid: SC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul: Resolve Cong divide on fighting the BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham