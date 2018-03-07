The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Statue vandalism: MHA issues 2nd advisory, holds DMs, SPs responsible

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 7:11 pm IST

The home minister has appealed to political parties to ensure that those found desecrating statues are dealt with strictly.

A bust of BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata’s Keoratola crematorium. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A bust of BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata’s Keoratola crematorium. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Taking a serious view of the desecration of statues in various parts of the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a second advisory, its second in the day, holding district magistrates and superintendents of police “personally responsible” for such incidents of vandalism.

The fresh advisory came a few hours after the ministry, in its first advisory, told all states and union territories that incidents of toppling and damaging of statues must be checked immediately and stern action should be taken to prevent such incidents.

“The DMs and SPs will be personally held responsible for any such incidents of vandalism of statues,” a home ministry official said, quoting the second advisory.

The state governments and union territories were told to ensure that DMs and SPs take all possible action to control the law and order situation in their areas of jurisdiction. They were advised to monitor the situation closely and take stringent action like arrests, prompt investigation and prosecution of the accused.

The DMs and SPs were told that they must ensure that the police keep strict vigil on anti-social elements, social media and rumour-mongers and take strong action against anyone indulging in any kind of violence or inciting violence, the official said.

The home ministry, in its second advisory, also reiterated the earlier directions on damage of statues and advised preventive action, including patrolling and firm control over anti-social elements.

The official said no state government has sought additional paramilitary forces.

Prime Narendra Modi has also expressed his strong disapproval of incidents of vandalism of statues and spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter.

The home minister has appealed to political parties to ensure that those found desecrating statues are dealt with strictly.

Two statues of Communist icon Lenin were brought down in Tripura following the BJP’s emphatic win in the state over the Left, which was in power for more than 25 years.

A statue of social reformer and founder of Dravidian movement E V Ramasamy Periyar was also allegedly vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district last night.

On Tuesday, the home minister called up Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla and asked them to ensure peace and check incidents of violence till a new government is installed in the state.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba had also spoken to the DGP and said all possible steps must be taken to maintain law and order, check violence and restore peace and public order. The ministry said enough central and state forces were available at the disposal of the state government to tackle the situation.

Tags: home ministry, statue vandalism, lenin, syama prasad mookerjee, br ambedkar, evr ramasamy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham