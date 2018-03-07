In letter to Guv, Goa CM Parrikar confirms journey to US for treatment

Parrikar, 62, wrote a letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha informing her that he has been advised to travel abroad for further treatment.

In the letter to the Governor, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar also informed about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who has been keeping unwell for somedays now, left for the USA late on Tuesday night to undergo treatment for his "medical condition".

Parrikar, 62, wrote a letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha earlier on Tuesday informing her that he has been advised to travel abroad for further treatment.

"I have been advised by an expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai ... to travel overseas for specialist expert treatment of my medical condition. As such, I am likely to leave for the US," Parrikar wrote to the Governor in his letter, dated March 5.

The Chief Minister has been in and out of hospitals since February 15. On Monday evening, he left for Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", according to an official statement.

In the letter, Parrikar also informed the governor about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration.

The letter says that he would be chairing the meeting of the council of ministers, whenever it is held, through video conferencing from abroad.

He said that during his absence in the state, the meeting of council of ministers whenever held shall be presided over by him through video conferencing or by circulation.

"If that is not possible for any reason, or I may decide at later point of time, the minister nominated by me shall preside the meeting and I will separately instruct the chief secretary in such exigency," the letter adds.

He also informed that a team of three ministers - Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D'Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) - will function as a Cabinet advisory committee.

"The committee shall meet at least once a week, at such point of time and place, and is empowered to decide unanimously among themselves on certain important financial year ending issues.

"The committee shall consult the finance department before taking any financial decisions," Parrikar said in the letter.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and discharged on February 22. On the same day he returned to Goa and presented the state Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered from dehydration.

In a video message Parrikar has thanked people for praying for his health. He said, "I am thankful for all. In the last 15 days you have been praying for me and you have blessed me because of which I got well and to get fully cured I may go abroad."

"The way you have prayed for me and blessed me, I hope to get the same thing during my treatment there. I expect that you all will allow me a leave for some days from the state for the treatment," he said.

Before leaving the Goa capital, he held a meeting with his senior ministers at his private residence in Dona Paula and formed a Cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence.

Parrikar had also met Goa chief secretary and the director general of police, before leaving the coastal state.