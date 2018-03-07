The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

India, All India

In letter to Guv, Goa CM Parrikar confirms journey to US for treatment

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 1:33 pm IST

Parrikar, 62, wrote a letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha informing her that he has been advised to travel abroad for further treatment.

In the letter to the Governor, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar also informed about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration. (Photo: PTI)
  In the letter to the Governor, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar also informed about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who has been keeping unwell for somedays now, left for the USA late on Tuesday night to undergo treatment for his "medical condition".

Parrikar, 62, wrote a letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha earlier on Tuesday informing her that he has been advised to travel abroad for further treatment.

"I have been advised by an expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai ... to travel overseas for specialist expert treatment of my medical condition. As such, I am likely to leave for the US," Parrikar wrote to the Governor in his letter, dated March 5.

The Chief Minister has been in and out of hospitals since February 15. On Monday evening, he left for Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", according to an official statement.

In the letter, Parrikar also informed the governor about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration.

The letter says that he would be chairing the meeting of the council of ministers, whenever it is held, through video conferencing from abroad.

"I have been also advised by the expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai and subsequent consultation with doctors abroad to travel overseas for a specialised treatment of my medical condition," reads the letter.

He said that during his absence in the state, the meeting of council of ministers whenever held shall be presided over by him through video conferencing or by circulation.

"If that is not possible for any reason, or I may decide at later point of time, the minister nominated by me shall preside the meeting and I will separately instruct the chief secretary in such exigency," the letter adds.

He also informed that a team of three ministers - Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D'Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) - will function as a Cabinet advisory committee.

"The committee shall meet at least once a week, at such point of time and place, and is empowered to decide unanimously among themselves on certain important financial year ending issues.

"The committee shall consult the finance department before taking any financial decisions," Parrikar said in the letter.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and discharged on February 22. On the same day he returned to Goa and presented the state Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered from dehydration.

In a video message Parrikar has thanked people for praying for his health. He said, "I am thankful for all. In the last 15 days you have been praying for me and you have blessed me because of which I got well and to get fully cured I may go abroad."

"The way you have prayed for me and blessed me, I hope to get the same thing during my treatment there. I expect that you all will allow me a leave for some days from the state for the treatment," he said.

Before leaving the Goa capital, he held a meeting with his senior ministers at his private residence in Dona Paula and formed a Cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence.

Parrikar had also met Goa chief secretary and the director general of police, before leaving the coastal state.

Tags: mridula sinha, manohar parrikar, manohar parrikar leaves for us
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham