Tuesday, Mar 07, 2017

 Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Hazlewood's 6 plots Australia's fightback
 
India, All India

Popular folk singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya dies in accident

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 12:59 pm IST

Folk music singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya. (Photo: YouTube)
 Folk music singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya. (Photo: YouTube)

Burdwan/Kolkata: Popular Bengali folk music singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya on Tuesday died in a road accident at Palsit in West Bengal's Burdwan district. He was 56.

A senior district police officer said Bhattacharya was travelling along with four members of his Bangla band, 'Dohar', when their SUV was hit from behind by a truck on NH 2 and fell into a shallow waterbody.

Bhattacharya was rescued from the mangled vehicle along with other occupants of the car and rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where the Silchar-born singer was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Four others were undergoing treatment at the hospital and the condition of three of them was stated to be critical, the officer said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of popular Bengali folk music singer. In a message, Banerjee said, "I am deeply saddened over the untimely demise of singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya. My condolences to the near ones of the deceased."

Expressing grief over Bhattacharya's death, singer-music composer Shantanu Moitra said, "I wish this news you have given were not true."

"Kalika and I had been planning to do a collaborative music project and we were scheduled to meet very soon," Moitra said.

Music composer Debojyoti Mishra said, "He was credited with infusing folk elements in new form in Bengali music and whenever I met him I was struck by his creative thinking."

Bhattacharya, a resident of South Kolkata, was on way to a school function in Birbhum district when the incident occured at around 9:30 am.

Besides popularising folk songs of rural Bengal among the present generation in the albums of his band 'Dohar', he had also lent his voice in films like Jaatishwar (2014), Moner Manush (2010) and Bhuban Majhi (2017).

Tags: kalikaprasad bhattacharya, car accident, dohar, burdwan medical college
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

