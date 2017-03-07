Now, Naxals using horses in guerrilla warfare

There are reports of rebels receiving training on the new warfare tactics in Abujhmad in south Bastar district of Narayanpur.

Bhopal: Taking a cue from Chambal bandits, Maoists have introduced horses in insurgency hit conflict zone of Bastar in Chhattisgarh to turn their guerrilla warfare more effective, intelligence has said.

For the first time in three-decade history of Leftwing extremism in Bastar, Maoists, mounted on horses, were seen ambushing security forces in Mirtur jungle in south Bastar district of Bijapur on March 3, leaving two cops dead, a senior police officer posted in the region disclosed to this newspaper on Monday.

Two jawans of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who were part of a road opening party that came under attack by Maoists at Chareli under Mirtur police limits in Bijapur district, reported that Maoists riding horses ambushed them, leaving them confused at least for some time.

The two jawans, Budharam and Gabbaram Kashyap, claimed to have seen Maoists opening fire on them from AK 47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons while riding horses in the forest area.

A cop, requesting anonymity, said intelligence earlier tipped-off on Maoists’ move to upgrade guerrilla warfare tactics to make it mobile and deadly. There are reports of rebels receiving training on the new warfare tactics in Abujhmad in south Bastar district of Narayanpur, in which horses were used, he said.“It appears the rebels have taken a leaf out of Chambal robbers’ strategy of ambushing security forces riding horses,” he added. “The March 3 Mirtur Naxal attack was the first instance of Maoists using horses to ambush security forces,” he said.