Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi takes charge as AICC general secretary

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 7, 2019, 4:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2019, 4:23 am IST

Rahul has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Robert Vadra outside AICC in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 Posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Robert Vadra outside AICC in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: The day her husband Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP, meanwhile, targeted Priyanka Gandhi by going on an offensive against her husband Robert Vadra, alleging he got “kickbacks” from petroleum and defence deals during the UPA regime.

Priyanka on Wednesday took charge as AICC general secretary and will helm the party’s affairs in Uttar Pradesh East. She assumed charge after dropping her husband Robert Vadra at the ED office. She then met party workers.

The Gandhi scion was appointed as general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh region on January 23 by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Her office is adjacent to the room of her brother’s at the party headquarters at Akbar Road in New Delhi.

Interestingly, posters carrying slogans like ‘Kattar Soch Nahi, Yuva Soch’ and ‘Jan-Jan Ki Hai, Yahi Pukaar, Rahul ji-Priyanka ji Ab Ki Baar,’ which were put up late Tuesday evening near the Congress headquarters were removed on Wednesday as some of these carried photographs of Robert Vadra along with the party president and the newly appointed party general secretary of the eastern UP.  She will attend her first official meeting on Thursday.

Rahul has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, after dropping off Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate office she said, “I stand by my family”.  

Her remarks came in response to a query about her husband being questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

Before coming to AICC headquarters, Priyanka dropped off Mr Vadra at the probe agency’s office. Mr Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation agency in its money laundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

In an attack seemingly aimed at Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the

ED quizzed him connection with a money laundering probe, alleging he got “kickbacks” from petroleum and defence deals during the UPA regime.   BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra “bought eight to nine properties in London” from the money he got as kickbacks in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

Patra said he would like to ask Vadra “what is the formula of becoming crorepati from roadpati?” Alleging that “corruption” has been the “core agenda” of the Congress party, Patra said, “Everybody knows every member of the family is out on bail.” “The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Patra alleged that the “kickbacks received from petroleum deal” went to the account of a company linked to Vadra and that he did round-tripping of money through various ways. Similarly, the BJP spokesperson alleged, another company used to get kickbacks in defence deals during the UPA regime, which eventually went to Vadra.

Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Vadra’s company received “kickbacks” from a series of companies floated to “turn black money into white”.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Junior works manager in GCF, Sharada Charan Khatua’s body was recovered in a jungle barely 300 metres from the factory site on Tuesday.

New turn to Dhanush row with GCF officer’s murder

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case probe in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

ED quizzes Vadra for 6 hours, Priyanka says I stand by him

Union Law & IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet clears creation of cow commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Modi is jumla raja, his rule chaupat raj: Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

2

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

3

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

4

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

5

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham