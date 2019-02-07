Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

Modi is jumla raja, his rule chaupat raj: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Congress chief has also attacked Mr Modi for not providing adequate prices to farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government on the issue of growing unemployment and farmer distress, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “jumla raja” (king of rhetoric) and his rule “chaupat raj” (regime of ruin).  

Taking to the micro blogging site, Twitter, he made a swipe at the Prime Minister and tagged a media report on the unemployment situation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that youth with even PhD degrees are applying for class IV jobs.

“Farmers do not get the right prices, the youth do not get the right jobs, in 'jumla raja’s chaupat raj, no hard working person gets respect,” the Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.   

Mr Gandhi has been highly critical of PM Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling his promise — made before coming to power — of providing two crore jobs per year to the youth.  

