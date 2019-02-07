Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

Mehbooba and gov clash over Army ‘atrocity’ in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 7, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2019, 1:08 am IST

The governor added that Mufti’s remark will not affect the security forces’ morale.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday triggered another controversy by saying that nobody should take former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statements seriously as her Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) was breaking up and she was trying to save the party with remarks directed against the security forces and India’s political system.

Mr Malik, speaking on the sidelines of a function in Jammu, said: “Elections are around the corner, her party is breaking up. Her party is in a bad shape”. He added: “She had come to power by stirring anti-India sentiments. Nobody should take her statements seriously.” The governor added that Ms Mufti’s remark will not affect the security forces’ morale.

The former chief minister had earlier tweeted, after visiting a Srin-agar hospital to meet a youth from Pulwama district who had been allegedly thrashed by an Army officer who also reportedly threatened to kill him in an encounter: “Visited Tawseef Wani who was allegedly beaten up by an Army major so ruthlessly that he had to be hospitalised. The irony is that his brother serves in the Army.” The father of the youth had allegedly been killed by militants earlier.

In another tweet, Ms Mufti said: “Kashmir is a political issue and can’t be resolved through military power. Armymen hailed as heroes for their bravery also need to be held accountable if they commit human rights violations... So please let’s call a spade a spade instead of accusing us of demonising the Army. I have also spoken to the corps commander to take note of this incident”.

Reacting sharply to the governor’s assertions, the PDP president tweeted: “Instead of taking cognisance of the brutality that the young boy has been subjected to, and ordering action against the culprits, it is sad that the honourable governor is talking politics instead. Saddened to see the constitutional authorities taking sides so brazenly.”

Another former chief minister, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, also took exception to the governor’s statement. He tweeted: “Governor Sahib this is an unacceptable statement & an unnecessary interference in politics. At this rate it won’t be long before people stop taking Raj Bhavan seriously so please consider the office you occupy before you give statements.”

Ms Mufti had earlier on Wednesday said that it was difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP as the politics of both parties was driven by Hindutva. She tweeted: “The Yogi government (Uttar Pradesh) withdrew cases against accused in Muzaffarabad riots. The Madhya Pradesh government slapped PSA (NSA) against three accused of cow slaughter. From UP to MP, political lines are getting blurred and it is difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP. Hindutva drives the real politics in modern India.”

She was reacting to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recommending the withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against 100 accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 and the MP Congress government invoking the National Security Act against three accused in a cow slaughter case.

Meanwhile, former MLA and Awami Itehad Party leader Engineer Rashid said the governor’s statement over Ms Mufti’s assertions was a confession that anti-India sentiment were deep-rooted and New Delhi’s “own people” cannot survive by openly supporting its “aggression”.

Tags: satya pal malik, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The TDB, which runs the famous hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala, also on Wednesday opposed a batch of pleas seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict, even as several organisations sought reconsideration of the judgment. (Photo: PTI)

Devaswom board U-turn, Sabarimala order is reserved

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Assam offers aid to temples, gold to brides in state budget

The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Let them try’: Cong leader Shivakumar on BJP moving no-confidence motion

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

2

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

3

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

4

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

5

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham