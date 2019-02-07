Kejriwal orders special prosecutor in journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's murder case

Kejriwal's order comes after the parents of Vishwanathan's, requested the chief minister for a speedy trial.

Her parents had earlier appealed to Kejriwal to appoint a special prosecutor in the case as no public prosecutor has reportedly appeared in court during the past few hearings. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed his concern over public prosecutors allegedly missing hearing in the murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan and directed the chief secretary to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case.

Kejriwal's order comes after the parents of Vishwanathan's, who was shot dead over 10 years ago, requested the chief minister for a speedy trial.

"Today I have ordered that if public prosecutors did not attend the hearing then a show cause notice will be issued to them. Also, a special public prosecutor will be appointed," Kejriwal told media here.

Vishwanathan was found shot dead in her car on September 30, 2008 in south Delhi while returning home after work at around 3.30 a.m.

Her parents had earlier appealed to Kejriwal to appoint a special prosecutor in the case as no public prosecutor has reportedly appeared in court during the past few hearings.