Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

India, All India

Jyotiraditya Scindia vows to bring Congress back in power

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 7, 2019, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2019, 3:59 am IST

Scindia’s appointment was made along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was made the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, on January 23.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With a “resolve to strengthen the party in the state”, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia Wednesday took charge as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for western region of Uttar Pradesh.

“Took over as Congress general secretary after doing ‘Ganesh pooja’ at the AICC office, with the resolve of strengthening the party in the state,” he said on micro blogging website Twitter while sharing a video of the prayer ceremony.  

He said the Congress has a good opportunity to come back in the reckoning in UP by winning a number of Lok Sabha seats to form the government at the Centre and then in the state in 2022.

Soon after assuming the new charge at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Mr Scindia performed a Ganesh pooja. He later met some party workers, including those from western Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Scindia’s appointment was made along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was made the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, on January 23.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is home to the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, Mr Scindia has been entrusted with the  task of strengthening the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, where the party did not win any seat in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Scindia’s skills will be put to test in the Hindi heartland state in uniting the party cadres and putting up a good show by winning a few crucial seats in upcoming general elections expected to take place in May this year.

One of the main contenders for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh after the assembly elections last year, he settled for a central role along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Scindia (48), an MP from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, is already the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Junior works manager in GCF, Sharada Charan Khatua’s body was recovered in a jungle barely 300 metres from the factory site on Tuesday.

New turn to Dhanush row with GCF officer’s murder

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case probe in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

ED quizzes Vadra for 6 hours, Priyanka says I stand by him

Union Law & IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet clears creation of cow commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Modi is jumla raja, his rule chaupat raj: Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

2

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

3

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

4

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

5

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham