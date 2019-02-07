Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

Haryana man Googles Akshay Kumar’s address, tries to break in

He found the actor's address through Google search and tried to enter his house late Monday night but a security guard caught him.

Ankit Goswami, resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Akshay Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai only for this purpose , a senior police official said. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Police have arrested a man in his twenties for allegedly trespassing into the house of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in suburban Juhu.

Ankit Goswami, resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Akshay Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai only for this purpose, a senior police official said.

The Juhu Police questioned him and arrested him on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

He was charged under IPC for trespassing, he said, adding that Goswami is now in judicial custody.

