Congress party will withdraw Triple Talaq bill if voted to power: Sushmita Dev

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev alleged the Triple Talaq Bill is yet another tool of PM Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars.

“Lately a triple talaq law was brought in and through this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women,” said Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Congress will scrap the Triple Talaq Bill if voted to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, said party spokesperson and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev on Thursday.

Dev alleged the Triple Talaq Bill is yet another tool of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars.

 “Lately a triple talaq law was brought in and through this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women,” said while addressing the AICC minority wing national convention.

 “A lot of people opined that if the Triple Talaq Bill is passed it will contribute to the empowerment of women. However, we opposed it because this is another tool by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put Muslim men behind the bars. I am proud that crores of Muslim women wrote letters and campaigned to oppose it. Congress opposed it in parliament and I promise you that Congress government will come in 2019 and we will scrap this law.”

On December 27, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which makes the practice of giving instant divorce a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

Dev, MP from Silchar and also the president of All India Mahila Congress, also spoke against the citizenship bill and asserted that it aims at creating a divide among the people of Assam.

“I belong to Silchar and about 30-35 per cent people there, are from minorities. In Assam, you can see there is a divisive politics at play. A bill has been brought which aims at creating a divide among people of Assam on the name of providing citizenship. We will not allow any such law to be implemented in the country which is against the constitution. I have full faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” she said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The amendment in the bill aims to facilitate citizenship of six identified minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December 2014 and will make these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship.

