Bihar: Muslim teacher attacked for not saying ‘Vande Mataram’ on Republic Day

Katihar: A scuffle broke out between a teacher, who identifies himself as Afzal Hussain, and locals at a primary school in Abdullahpur on Wednesday after the former allegedly refused to say 'Vande Mataram' after flag-hoisting on the Republic Day (January 26).

The video of the incident has apparently gone viral on social media after which Hussain too stated that he had not said ‘Vande Mataram’ as the same is against his religious belief.

He said, "We believe in Allah and Vande Mataram is against our belief. The term means Vandana of Bharat Mata which is not what we believe in. Nowhere in the Constitution is it written that saying Vande Mataram is necessary. I could have lost my life.”

However, District Education Officer Dinesh Chandra Dev told the media that he has not received any complaint regarding the incident.

Furthermore, Dev asserted: “Had we got any such information, an investigation would have been done. But till now we have not got any such complaint.”