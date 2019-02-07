Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

4 injured in clash between workers of RSS, DYFI in Kerala

Published : Feb 7, 2019
A case has been registered in Vanchiyoor police station and a probe is underway.

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) clashed with workers from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the wee hours of Thursday and all of them are now hospitalised.

The clash took place near Pettah around 1 am and the four injured, two each from both sides, have been admitted to the Trivandrum Medical College, police said.
A case has been registered in Vanchiyoor police station and a probe is underway, they said.

