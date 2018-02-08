The Asian Age | News

India, All India

UP Police arrests Unnao quack accused of infecting patients with HIV

ANI
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 9:40 pm IST

'The accused, Yadav, was arrested from the house of a relative where he was hiding,' said Bangarmau Station House Officer Amit Kumar Singh. (Photo: File | Representational)
Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the quack doctor accused of infecting at least 40 people with HIV in state's Unnao district.

"The accused, Yadav, was arrested from the house of a relative where he was hiding," said Bangarmau station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Singh.

At least 40 people in Unnao were tested HIV positive.

It is also being feared that numerous truck drivers, who dislodge themselves in Unnao, a transit point might be acting as the HIV carriers.

Read: UP: At least 46 people infected with HIV in Unnao in last 10 months​

On Tuesday, area councillor Sunil Bangarmau said if proper tests are done, at least 500 cases of HIV would come up.

"40 positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up. It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them," said Bangarmau.

Health camps have been set up by the local health authorities to curtail the spread of HIV.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had also assured an investigation in the connection.

