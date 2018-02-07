The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court: This court is not a garbage collector

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 6:42 am IST

The counsel informed the court that they have received information from 22 states about constitution of state-level advisory boards.

The Supreme Court
 The Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for filing an 845-page affidavit on solid waste management in the country and said, “This court is not a garbage collector.”

A bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepk Gupta hearing a suo motu petition relating to the death of seven-year- old boy in dengue fever in 2016 refused to take on record the affidavit and said the government cannot dump “junk” before it.

Justice Lokur told Central government counsel Wasim Quadri “What are you trying to do? Are you trying to impress us? We are not impressed. You are trying to dump everything on us. We are not going to accept it. Don’t do this. Whatever junk you have, you dump it before us. We are not garbage collectors. Be absolutely clear about this.”

The counsel informed the court that they have received information from 22 states about constitution of state-level advisory boards and have compiled data received from the respective states.

Justice Lokur observed “there is no point in filing affidavits if they contain nothing. We are not taking this affidavit on record. You have not seen it and you want us to see this affidavit”. The bench asked the Centre and States to file a better affidavit in three weeks furnishing all details indicating whether the states and union territories have constituted state level advisory boards in accordance with the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 giving the names of members. In 2005 the court taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a seven-year-old boy due to dengue after he was allegedly being denied treatment by five private hospitals and subsequent suicide by his parents.

The court had earlier expressed grave concern over deaths due to vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya and said that lack of waste management was the cause for several lives being lost across the country from such diseases.

Tags: supreme court, solid waste management, solid waste management rules 2016

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacex 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

2

First modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes, shows DNA

3

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

4

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

5

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham