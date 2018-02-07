The Asian Age | News

Rahul to meet public, Cong workers at party headquarters from today

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 9:44 am IST

Cong president Rahul Gandhi will revive the old party tradition of meeting the workers at a 'janta durbar' at AICC headquarters.

The AICC headquarters will be open for those on the list of appointments with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi from 9:30 am to 11 am. (Photo:Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)
New Delhi: Reviving the old party tradition, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will interact with delegations of party leaders and workers from across the country from Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Akbar Road in Delhi.

According to party sources, the AICC headquarters will be open for those on the list of appointments with the Congress chief from 9:30 am to 11 am.

According to news agency IANS, Rahul Gandhi will also meet and interact with the general public.

"Rahul Gandhiji will meet and interact with the general public from Wednesday," a party leader told IANS.

The media, however, will not be allowed to be present during these interactions.

Easy accessibility of the Congress president has been an issue of debate in the past.

The Congress president's office at the AICC headquarters has, for several years, remained closed. It was opened once in a while when former party chief Sonia Gandhi came to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting or an important event like the party's foundation day.

The office has recently been cleaned up and refurbished for Rahul Gandhi to sit there.

In the past, former Congress presidents like Indira Gandhi used to meet the party workers at a "janta durbar" there.

(With inputs from agency)

